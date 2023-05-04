Iranian-born doctor endures 17-month wait for security checks in visa process

Two doctors expecting a baby in August have been caught up in national security checks and face having to decide whether to emigrate.

The orthopaedic house officer, who did not want his name used, was born in Iran and has dual Canadian citizenship as he moved there when he was 14.

He and his New Zealand fiancee are junior doctors in a North Island hospital.

The 17-month wait for a partnership visa is almost double the time other couples they know experienced, he said.

“I have never had any criminal records, never joined any armies, have been in school all my life until a few months ago when I graduated. I was still singled out for this process. Read more

