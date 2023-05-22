Crazed driver barrels past Vatican gate, causing security scare

A crazed driver barrelled past a Vatican gate before armed guards opened fire and arrested the man once he reached a palace courtyard, the Holy See said.

According to the Vatican press office, the driver sped into the area on Thursday evening, and Vatican gendarmes fired one shot at the car’s front tires.

The car made it to the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before the driver fled from the car and was quickly taken into custody.

The driver, about 40 years old, was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration” and was being held in the Vatican barracks.

It’s unclear where Pope Francis was when it happened around 8 pm at the Santa Anna gate – a main entrance to the Vatican City State.

