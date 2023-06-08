On June 10 the Passionist Family Group Movement (PFGM) will celebrate 35 years of family ministry in New Zealand.

To mark the occasion, Fr Brian Traynor of the PFGM will celebrate Mass at St Mary’s Church in Paeroa with the local parish priest, Fr Mark Field and then the following week continue the celebration at St John the Baptist church, East Coast Bays with Fr Emile Frische.

Paul Traynor, national coordinator of the PFGM says some people suggest that maybe Passionist Family Groups have had their day.

However, Traynor says it is interesting that two parishes relaunched Passionist Family Groups and, to the surprise of some, 70 families signed up to belong.

Traynor says that with many cultural changes and the effects of Covid, regular Church attendance has dropped in most places, and far fewer children attend than used to be the case.

In a similar way, regular volunteering across the various sectors of our society has declined.

Faced with this, Traynor sees the need for PFGM now as greater now than in earlier times.

He says that developing a sense that being family to one another brings an openness to embrace the call to be like Jesus is now more important and the Passionist Family Group Movement is an ideal way to help us to see God at work in the ordinary experiences of our lives. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.