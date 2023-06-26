Polyamorous trio can be split into pairs for property dispute, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a polyamorous relationship could be broken into twosomes and considered by the Family Court in a property relationship dispute.

The decision relates to a property dispute between a man, Brett, and two women, Lilach and Fiona, who lived at a Kumeu property valued at over $2 million for 15 years.

Lilach separated from Fiona and Brett in November 2017, and Brett and Fiona subsequently separated in early 2018. Fiona, whose name the property is in, still lives at the farm in Auckland. Read more

