Co-workers could bear costs of accommodating religious employees in the workplace

The US Supreme Court may soon transform the role of faith in the workplace, which could have the effect of elevating the rights of religious workers at the expense of co-workers.

On April 18, 2023, the court heard oral arguments in Groff v DeJoy, a case addressing an employer’s obligation to accommodate religious employees’ requests under federal law.

The dispute involves a Christian postal worker who quit his job and sued the US Postal Service after he was unable to find coverage for his Sunday shifts.

Current law requires employers to make accommodations for workers’ religious requests only if doing so doesn’t impose more than a minimal cost on their business, known as the “de minimis” standard.

