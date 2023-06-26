Woman found alive in coffin dies 7 days later

Bella Montoya was admitted to hospital earlier in June after she suffered a stroke. She didn’t respond to treatment; a doctor declared her dead and her family held a wake.

Reports say she woke up in her coffin and knocked on the lid, when it was open, relatives were stunned to find her alive and gasping for breath.

“I lifted up the coffin, and her heart was pounding, and her left hand was hitting the coffin… We called 911 to bring her here to the hospital,” her son Gilberto Barbera said in a video posted on social media.

However, after spending seven days in ICU she died. Read more

