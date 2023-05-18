Amnesty International: 53% rise in executions in past year

Amnesty International has released a report stating that a total of 883 people are known to have been put to death across 20 countries in 2022, marking a rise of 53% compared to 2021.

The figures exclude some countries that are thought to carry out executions but where figures are unavailable because data on the death penalty is classified.

The rights group was also able to confirm that executions were carried out in North Korea, Vietnam, Syria and Afghanistan, but said there was insufficient information to provide credible minimum figures.

Of the countries with known figures, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt alone carried out 90% of 883 known executions.

These figures, however, exclude China, which is thought to execute thousands each year.

News category: News Shorts, World.