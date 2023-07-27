Ash fall from the erupting Mt Bagana in central Bougainville has collapsed a number of traditional houses.

A cabinet minister in the government of the autonomous Papua New Guinea region, Theonila Roka Matbob, said there is in excess of 7,000 people needing temporary accommodation as a result of the eruption.

Mt Bagana, erupted for the first time in 11 years more than two weeks ago, depositing ash over a broad area, with lava flowing into the rivers surrounding the mountain.

Matbob said thick layers of ash have collapsed some sago leaf-roofed houses in rural areas.

“Where people still living the most harmonious, traditional kind of life, she said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.