At least one souvenir for Pope’s Portugal visit in good taste.

As the city of Lisbon prepares for an upcoming visit by Pope Francis, souvenir vendors have been extremely busy. A wide range of merchandise is available, including papal socks, T-shirts, blankets, pillows, iPhone covers, mugs, scarves, stickers, and posters. One website offers 603 different designs. While many of the items are respectful, not all of them are in good taste.

The pastry shop in Lisbon has definitely nailed it in the taste department. They have introduced a new cookie to commemorate the event – it features an image of the pontiff. The cookie is already in high demand and the shop is making up to 120 cookies daily, with hopes of selling thousands at a cost of 2.20 euros per piece. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.