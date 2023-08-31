Text with Jesus is a new instant messaging application powered by ChatGPT that allows users to chat with Jesus Christ and other biblical figures impersonated by the popular artificial intelligence programme.

The ChatGPT app has received mixed feedback online, ranging from amusement to accusations of blasphemy and heresy. This is unsurprising, given the sensitive subject matter.

Some users have reported that certain religious figures impersonated by ChatGPT just weren’t what they expected. For example, Jesus has reportedly been chatting in an uptight tone.

Other religious figures have been trained to avoid taking offensive stances on sensitive issues like gender identity, pronouns or sexual orientation. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.