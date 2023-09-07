Christchurch man who attacked partner claimed she was the devil for not following the correct form of Christianity

A man who bit and strangled his partner also told her he would tie her up and chop her into pieces, claiming she was the devil for not following the “correct” form of Christianity.

Geoffrey Marsters, 43, appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, where he was jailed for three years and 10 months for the attack, which started when his partner suggested he get a job.

He claimed it was self-defence but attacked her several times during the day and wouldn’t let her leave the house until the next morning. Read more

