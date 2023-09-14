Immigration ‘could hit 100,000 new arrivals in a year’: Here’s what that means

Migration into New Zealand is still running at record levels, and could top a net migration gain of 100,000 in a year within the next few months, one economist says.

Stats NZ said there was a record net migration gain of 96,200 in the year to July.

It said it was driven by net gains of non-New Zealand citizens and changes to immigration settings. “The record net migration gain in the July 2023 year follows 12 months of a fully open New Zealand border and equates to a net gain of about 19 people per 1000 population,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

This reverses a net migration loss of 14,500 in the July 2022 year.

