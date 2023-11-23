Record general practitioner registrar enrolments jump by 25 percent

A record number of medical graduates have signed up to train as general practitioners from next year.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners said 239 doctors would start the three-year training programme in January to specialise in family medicine.

Its president, Dr Samantha Murton, said that was a 25 percent increase on previous years, which have averaged about 190 registrars.

“It is a testament to the joint efforts from the college, Te Whatu Ora and other organisations who have worked tirelessly to highlight the rewarding nature of our role and increase awareness about the essential mahi we do to improve health outcomes.” Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.