In a blow to the Christ Church Cathedral restoration, British philanthropist Hamish Ogston, has come under scrutiny for his unfulfilled pledge of millions of dollars towards the Christchurch Cathedral’s restoration.

The board responsible for the cathedral’s ongoing repairs says that they have not received any funds from Ogston.

They also mentioned that they have a policy to ensure that the values of donors are in line with those of the Anglican Church.

According to The Times, the British businessman is one of Britain’s wealthiest individuals.

However, he has recently become embroiled in the alleged human trafficking of Thai and Filipina sex workers who were allegedly used for his sexual parties,

Based on approximately 1,000 leaked documents and Ogston’s handwritten notes, The Times report alleges that he used his wealth to conceal his activities for over a decade.

Ogston has denied these allegations through his legal representative, stating,

“This paints a picture of my personal life that I simply do not recognise.

“I do not exploit women.

“I am very sad that the publication of these allegations is going to cause immeasurable harm to the charities which I have been able to support over the years.”

The Metropolitan Police in London are reportedly reviewing the information disclosed by The Sunday Times.

In 2011, Ogston committed $4 million to the restoration of Christ Church Cathedral.

He visited New Zealand in 2014 to reaffirm his pledge and controversially suggested that an independent foundation should oversee the cathedral’s reconstruction, albeit with the Anglican Church’s cooperation.

However, in 2014, a spokesman for the Bishop of Christchurch, the Rt Revd Victoria Matthews, said that they had been given no advance information about the announcement, nor had they been invited to the event.

Until recently, the foundation was reportedly still listed among the pledges on the restoration project’s website.

Who is Hamish Ogston

Ogston, a prominent philanthropist in the UK, is a regular on the Sunday Times Rich List.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ogston expressed his long-standing concerns about societal inequalities, stating, “I have always been concerned about inequalities and unfairness and lack of opportunities. I don’t know why.”

His Foundation is known for supporting health, heritage, and music initiatives in the UK and abroad.

In recognition of his contributions to business and community service in York, where his company was based, he was honoured with a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) at Buckingham Palace in 2011.

Reportedly residing in a lavish mansion in Kensington, Ogston’s property is adjacent to the townhouse where Winston Churchill once lived and passed away.

Ogston’s art collection is said to boast works by renowned artists such as Picasso, Chagall, and Magritte.

