CCRL confident in getting $50m for Christ Church Cathedral

The Christ Church Cathedral in Christchurch, a landmark in the city’s Cathedral Squared and severely scarred by the 2011 earthquake, is poised for a full project review after a significant stabilisation phase was completed in March.

Since then, details on the $160 million restoration have been sparse.

Keith Paterson of Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd (CCRL) has indicated an impending update is due.

Despite the ambitious scope of the project, CCRL chairperson Mark Stewart remains optimistic, confirming the project is on track for a 2027 completion.

However, an additional $50 million in funding is required.

Stewart is confident in the community’s support, stating fundraising efforts will continue until the restoration’s conclusion.

Source: The Press

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.