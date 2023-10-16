Gaza this October

Hour by hour

countless

munitions fall

in an exchange

of fearsome fire.

Smoke erupts

from shattered

Buildings hanging

through the orange

glow of flame.

This narrow strip

of sea-edged land

littered streets

torn metal, broken

brick, shattered

tiles, lifeless forms.

Costly retribution for

a savage act, lost

lives, wailing cries

and threat of siege.

This land of youth

broken piece by piece.

Christ-caught in the

shadow of the cross.

A gale of destruction

sweeps the land

leaving a trail of

hollow hope amid

fading distant dreams

and worn-out words.

What next? and when?

Chris McDonnell is from England. A regular contributor to La Croix International, and contributes occasionally to CathNews NZ.

News category: Analysis and Comment.