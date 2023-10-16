  1. CathNews New Zealand
Gaza this October

Gaza

Monday, October 16th, 2023

Hour by hour
countless
munitions fall
in an exchange
of fearsome fire.

Smoke erupts
from shattered
Buildings hanging
through the orange
glow of flame.

This narrow strip
of sea-edged land
littered streets
torn metal, broken
brick, shattered

tiles, lifeless forms.
Costly retribution for
a savage act, lost
lives, wailing cries
and threat of siege.

This land of youth
broken piece by piece.
Christ-caught in the
shadow of the cross.
A gale of destruction

sweeps the land
leaving a trail of
hollow hope amid
fading distant dreams
and worn-out words.

What next? and when?

  • Chris McDonnell is from England. A regular contributor to La Croix International, and contributes occasionally to CathNews NZ.

