Dispute erupts over whether pope called Gaza situation a ‘genocide’

A messy dispute broke out on Wednesday over whether Pope Francis used the word “genocide” to describe events in Gaza, with Palestinians who met with him insisting that he did and the Vatican saying he did not.

The opposing versions emerged at an afternoon press conference with 10 Palestinians who met the pope on Wednesday morning at his Vatican residence. That meeting followed a separate one with Israeli relatives of hostages in Gaza.

“When we shared the stories of the families that have been killed (in Gaza) he mentioned ‘I see the genocide’,” said Shireen Awwad Hilal, who teaches at the Bethlehem Bible College.

“It was very clear, the word genocide did not come from us. It came from His Holiness, Pope Francis,” she said.

News category: News Shorts, World.