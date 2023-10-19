Australian Liberal MP Julian Leeser has urged his country’s Catholics to be a stronger voice in public life and not underestimate their influence for good.

In a powerful address at the Australian Catholic University’s Melbourne campus on 11 October Mr Leeser (pictured), known for his Jewish faith, stressed that the Catholic Church possesses a unique position in Australia’s societal fabric.

“Australia needs Catholic voices,” Leeser declared.

“The Catholic Church is one of the few institutions in our national life that has adherents from every ethnic background, every socio-economic group, every point on the political spectrum.

“It has the potential to be the great intermediary in our national life,” the Federal MP for Berowra added.

Leeser noted that the Catholic Church comprises followers from diverse backgrounds, socio-economic groups and the entire political spectrum, making it a potential bridge in the nation’s life.

Leeser further acknowledged the church’s transformative role in improving lives, bringing faith and hope to millions.

“Sometimes I think the church underrates its own strength and doesn’t see the unique contribution it can make to Australia and that Australia is better for it making.”

Preserving human dignity

Mr Leeser paid tribute to Emeritus Professor Greg Craven, ACU’s former vice-chancellor and president, as one of the great influences on his life and a model of “principled decision-making.”

At the synod, Francis asked for reflection on how to stay in community despite differences and how to interact with others with whom it seems at odds, These are questions “which Greg has been grappling with for years” Leeser said.

Along with calling for a stronger Catholic voice, Leeser’s speech highlighted the need for the Church to advocate for preserving human dignity, citing the ACT’s proposed assisted dying laws as an example.

While acknowledging the challenges the Catholic Church faces in contemporary society, including attacks on religious freedom and past mistakes, Leeser affirmed the church’s role in upholding the sanctity of life, the dignity of the human person and freedom of conscience.

Sources

Catholic Weekly

CathNews New Zealand

News category: World.