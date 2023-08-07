Social profiles of Australia’s Catholic dioceses published

The National Centre for Pastoral Research has just published Diocesan Social Profiles for all 28 geographical dioceses in Australia, based on the 2021 Australian Census data.

One in four Catholics in Broome Diocese are aged under 15, Wagga Wagga Diocese has the largest proportion of Catholics, and the Archdiocese of Melbourne has the largest number of Catholics, the reports have revealed.

They follow the release of the National Social Profile earlier this year, offering a glimpse of the overall Catholic population.

Professor Gabrielle McMullen, chair of the Australian Catholic Council for Pastoral Research, said the reports are a major undertaking every five years but a highly valued resource for diocesan leaders.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.