Consider the following words: cricket, affluence, deceit, corruption, fame, bribery, euphoria, herd instinct, patriotism, manipulation, politics, suppression, poverty, disappointment, gentlemen and religion. Which is the odd one out?

Many would say that the odd word is the last one– religion. But how can an all-pervasive fixation like religion be totally forgotten when we discuss our worst problems- be they on politics, economics, medicine or sport?

Religion hardly enters into any important discussion on issues that form the very foundation of our social life. Simply ask why religion is a nonissue in any important discussion on the most serious problems in life – you will only make them horrified by your naivety. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.