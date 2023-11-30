Pope’s participation in COP28 Summit cancelled at doctors’ request

Pope Francis’ physicians have asked him not to undertake his scheduled journey to Dubai to participate in the COP28 Summit, and he has accepted their advice “with great regret.”

A statement to participants in a seminar on “Ethics in Health Management” Francis indicated that his health has improved, he not longer has a fever.

He is grateful that he does not have pneumonia.

However he is suffering from a very acute infectious bronchitis and his doctors have asked the Pope not to undertake his scheduled visit to Dubai.

Francis commented that it is very hot there, and you go from heat to air conditioning. And this, with this bronchial condition [is not convenient].

Matteo Bruni said that, upon the doctors' advice, Pope Francis has cancelled his visit to Dubai.

Following Francis’ statement, Cardinal Parolin confirmed that the Holy See is studying the “modalities” by which the Pope will participate in the discussions in Dubai.

“We are working on them. I have participated in all the COPs, starting in Paris and the following ones, so I think I will go this time too, but obviously I will shorten my visit, he said.

The Secretary of State explained that the Vatican delegation will stay in Dubai through the two weeks of discussions.

“I would only participate in the first part,” he said.

