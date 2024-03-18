Stephen Colbert to narrate Pope’s audio book

Stephen Colbert, one of the most famous Catholics in the entertainment business, is moving one step closer to Pope Francis.

The Late Show host will narrate Pope Francis’ audiobook Life: My Story Through History.

He will narrate the six-hour audiobook, which comes out on March 19 via HarperAudio, alongside Franciscan friar and priest John Quigley. The release coincides with HarperOne’s publication of the book.

In the book, Pope Francis shares for the first time the story of his life through the events that have marked humanity over the past eighty-plus years – from the outbreak of the Second World War to the present day. Read more

