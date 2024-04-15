Fiat 500L used by Pope Francis could sell for $100,000

Fiat’s dowdy 500L isn’t exactly a champion regarding resale value; it’s easy to find a used example for less than US$10,000. And yet, auction house RM Sotheby’s is offering a 2015 Lounge model that could sell for up to US$100,000.

While that’s a tremendous amount of money to pay for a 500L approaching its 10th birthday, the model in question stands out with unusually low mileage, its odometer displays about 773 miles. That explains why it’s in like-new condition. But it also has an interesting history. Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles provided the 500L to the Catholic church Pope Francis’ U.S. visit in September 2015.

The sale notably includes a copy of a previous title listing the Archdiocese of New York as the legal owner. RM Sotheby’s explains that the 500L was used in the 2016 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City, donated by the Archdiocese of New York to benefit Catholic causes, and purchased by the Dare to Dream Collection.

Although it’s not quite a Popemobile, the 500L is expected to sell for anywhere between $50,000 and $100,000 when it crosses the block in Toronto, Canada, during an auction scheduled to start on May 31.

It’s certainly going to look odd next to some of the other cars in the Dare to Dream collection. There’s a 1996 Ferrari F50 that could sell for up to $4.5 million, a 1972 Lamborghini Miura that could bring in $3.5 million, and a 2008 Bugatti Veyron expected to sell for up to $1.75 million, among numerous other high-end cars.

Like the entire collection, the 500L is offered without a reserve. The highest bidder will take it home, and the market will ultimately decide how much money it’s worth. Read more

