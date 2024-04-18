The challenge of transhumanism

The term “transhumanism” has been gaining prominence in recent times, sparking debates about the future of humanity and the ethical implications of new technologies designed to modify the human body.

Transhumanism is a scientific and cultural movement that proposes the “modification of human biology through the convergence of new technologies” such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, computer technology, and cognitive science.

This convergence aims to create a new species in which the boundaries between the biological and the artificial are completely blurred.

One of the main ethical challenges of transhumanism is its impact on all aspects of human life, from "reproduction and birth to social organisation, including education, emotional life, work, and aging."

