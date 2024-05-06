A wedding guest with a difference

It seems that the wedding industry has found a new attraction to add to its repertoire, moving beyond traditional offerings of photo booths, monogrammed dance floors, and dove releases.

The new attraction is called Party Robot, an imposing eight-foot-tall humanoid machine, that pumps its metallic fists to the beat of thumping electronic music, flanked by servers carrying sparklers and dessert trays.

However, some may think having a giant robot pointing its weapon at your loved ones may not be the most ideal way to celebrate the union of two people.

Adrian Zerla, the proud owner of the Party Robot.

He has a collection of five Party Robots, Zerla offers a unique suite of party services, including DJ and lighting.

Last year alone, his robots were the life of over 200 events, spanning from bar or bat mitzvahs to quinceañeras and even gender-reveal parties.

“They even requested the robot to make a grand entrance in either pink or blue,” Zerla shares. (In a particularly memorable event, another company sent a Party Robot to a reception for an infant’s Catholic baptism.)