Cardinal Robert Sarah, former Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, urged African bishops to defend the unity of faith amidst what he perceives as Western “errors”.

In his address at the Episcopal Conference of Cameroon on April 9, Cardinal Sarah (pictured) emphasised the pivotal role of the African Church in preserving the Word of God.

He contrasted it with what he sees as Western Christians being swayed by misleading notions of enlightenment and modernity.

Cardinal Sarah said “At the next session of the Synod, it is vital that the African Bishops speak in the name of the unity of faith. And not in the name of particular cultures.”

Fragmented truth

Cardinal Sarah applauded the commitment of African Church representatives to traditional teachings.

This was despite facing disregard and ridicule from those he accused of catering to Western interests.

“Your voice has been ignored and mocked by those whose only aim is to please Western lobbies” he said.

He urged African Catholics to continue opposing what he termed a “fragmented truth” and a “dictatorship of relativism” during the synod.

Cardinal Sarah lauded Catholic Bishops in Cameroon for their collective stance against Fiducia Supplicans.

The controversial declaration permitted the blessing of same-sex couples. He said this was the latest example of a push for “the culture of relativism” rather than the “universality of faith”.

Fiducia Supplicans buried

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, a member of the Council of Cardinals, voiced agreement with Cardinal Sarah.

“I followed with much attention Cardinal Sarah’s address and I think what he said is true.

“Fiducia Supplicans wasn’t primarily about cultural aspects; rather, it was best approached through the perspectives of theology, morality, the Bible and the Magisterium” Cardinal Ambongo said.

“The Church in Africa is united in communion, there is no division. I think that all over the world, people agree and are in one accord with the Church in Africa” Ambongo said, adding “This is the reason why we shall no longer talk about Fiducia Supplicans; it has been buried”.

