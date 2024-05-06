Connections among all people were celebrated in Alexandra earlier this month as a local church marked 100 years as a parish.

About 130 people joined together for Mass at St John the Baptist Church on Sunday, April 21, to celebrate the centenary of the Alexandra parish.

The congregation celebrated with a dinner on Saturday night, followed by Mass on Sunday, when they were joined by the bishop of the Dunedin diocese and four priests who previously served in Alexandra.

Long-time Alexandra resident John Breen has been a part of the St John’s parish for close to 80 years.

He first attended a stone church near the Alexandra Bridge and then the church near St Gerard’s Primary School.

Faith and interpersonal connections were central to a strong and long-lasting parish, Mr Breen said.

