Catholic parishioner’s plight in Gaza conflict

Amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict, a parishioner at the region’s sole Catholic parish has illuminated the daily challenges faced by the community.

In a letter published in the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, Suhail Abo Dawood emphasised the significance of practices like daily Mass and the Rosary amidst the backdrop of war and food scarcity.

“We parishioners, refugees in the church of the Holy Family, are getting used to the current condition of war, reconstructing our lives in a situation where everything has been destroyed. The war put an end to freedom, comfort and unity” wrote Dawood, highlighting the stark reality of life in Gaza.

Living as a refugee in the Holy Family Church, the parishioner described the harsh realities of life in a war-torn environment where freedom, comfort and unity have been replaced by destruction and uncertainty.

Despite the devastation wrought by conflict, the community have found solace in their faith, navigating through the darkest moments with Jesus by their side.

Glimmer of hope

The recent reopening of the Rafah crossing brought a glimmer of hope, allowing much-needed aid to reach the markets, particularly in the city’s southern region.

“Fortunately, the Rafah crossing has been reopened for a few days and a lot of help and rescue has arrived at the city’s markets, especially in the south” the parishioner wrote, acknowledging the relief brought by outside assistance.

This relief comes at a crucial time as the community have grappled with soaring prices and widespread unemployment due to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Immense challenges

A recent gesture of kindness from the church brought joy to the community, as each family received chickens—a rare treat after months of deprivaion.

“A few days ago, our Lord Jesus gave us a beautiful gift: we received a chicken or two from the church for each family in the parish, and we also shared it with some neighbours of the complex” the parishioner recounted, expressing gratitude for the act of generosity.

Notwithstanding the immense challenges, the parishioner highlighted the resilience and determination of the community in persevering for a better future.

“Despite all the challenges we are facing, we still show the whole world an incredible sign of sacrifice and hope to achieve a better life for ourselves and our families” the letter expressed, reflecting the unwavering spirit of the Catholic community in Gaza.

