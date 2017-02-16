Vatican spotlights Medjugorje pilgrims’ needs

The Holy See’s special envoy to Medjugorje, is seeking answers to pastoral questions and looking at ways the Church can meet pilgrims’ needs, according to the Vatican.

Archbishop Henryk Hoser will not be investigating apparitions of Our Lady.

He is expected to finish his special posting by the middle of this year.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke stressed that the envoy’s role was not that of an “apostolic visitation”.

He said Hoser “won’t enter into the merits of the Marian apparitions” which are “questions of doctrine” and so the “responsibility of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.”

Burke said a 2010 to 2014 international commission that investigated the certain doctrinal and disciplinary aspects of the alleged Marian apparitions at Medjugorje was a separate matter and still “under study”.

“The Special Envoy of the Holy See will be in contact with the diocesan Bishop; the Franciscans, to whom the parish of Medjugorje is entrusted; and with the faithful” of Medjugorje,” Burke said.



Source

News category: World.