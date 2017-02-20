Abortion Law Reform Society poll on legalising abortion

The Abortion Law Reform Association (ALRANZ) is continuing its campaign to have abortion made legal in New Zealand.

ALRANZ has published the results of a poll it has commissioned.

They shows Green party voters were most supportive of the legalising abortion, followed by Labour voters then National voters and least supportive were NZ First voters.

Prime Minister Bill English and Justice Minister Amy Adams have both said the present government would not pursue abortion law reform.

The poll, conducted by Curia Market Research Limited, asked respondents whether abortion should be legal in a range of circumstances.

51% of respondents think abortion should be legal if a woman does not want to be a mother; 29% disagree.

The level of support for abortion being legal in each of six other situation is:

1. Pregnant woman likely to die 77%

2. Foetus has no chance of survival 76%

3. Pregnant woman likely to be permanently harmed 76%

4. Pregnancy is a result of rape 73%

5. Pregnancy is a result of birth control failure 55%

6. Pregnant mother can’t afford to have another child 54%

7. Pregnant woman doesn’t want to be a mother 51%

The level of support for abortion being illegal in each of six other situations is:

1. Pregnant woman likely to die 5%

2. Foetus has no chance of survival 6%

3. Pregnant woman likely to be permanently harmed 6%

4. Pregnancy is a result of rape 8%

5. Pregnancy is a result of birth control failure 24%

6. Pregnant mother can’t afford to have another child 27%

7. Pregnant woman doesn’t want to be a mother 29%

The poll also shows:

Men are less supportive of the legality of abortion where there is no physical harm to the health of the mother

Over 60s are less supportive of the legality of abortion than other age groups

There is little variation by area when it comes to views on abortion

Pacific Island respondents were overall less supportive of the legality of abortion

The poll is based on 1000 people selected at random from 15,000 nationwide phone numbers.

The poll was carried out between Sunday 22 January to Monday 30 January 2017.

The median response was collected on Thursday 26 January 2017.

