Abortions provided by virtual-only clinics spike since Dobbs

The number of legal abortions provided by virtual-only clinics via abortion pill prescriptions spiked 72% in the year following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade.

This is according to a report by #WeCount, a research project by the Society of Family Planning, a group that supports legal abortion.

The study is notable because it is the first full-year census of US abortion providers following the June 2022 US Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This sheds light on how they view trends in their industry.

The survey only considered data from licensed clinics within the health care system, researchers said and does not account for what may be illegal procedures, such as abortion pills ordered from overseas.

