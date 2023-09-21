Catholics call for removal of ‘abhorrent’ pro-abortion ad over depiction of Jesus Christ

A non-profit Catholic advocacy group is speaking out against an ad in Ohio supporting abortion that depicts an image of Jesus Christ and a man praying inside a church to promote “abortion rights.”

The ad in question, posted by Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, includes a shot of a man kneeling and praying inside a Catholic Church with the Divine Mercy image of Christ in the background. The image included messaging supporting a November measure that would enshrine abortion access into the Ohio state constitution.

“When we face personal medical decisions, we depend on our doctors, our faith, our family, and the last thing we want is the government making those decisions for us,” the ad says.

