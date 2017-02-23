Catholic and Jewish exhibition at Vatican shows “evolution in Catholic-Jewish dialogue”

The Catholic and Jewish communities in Rome have collaborated to create an exhibition of menorah, the seven-candled Hebrew lamp.

The menorah is an ancient symbol of faith.

Rome’s Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni said the unprecedented joint exhibition, more than three years in the making, showed the “evolution in the dialogue between Jews and Catholics”.

The exhibition will run from 15 May to 23 July at the Vatican museums and the synagogue complex.

Rome once housed one of the oldest Jewish communities in the world. Read more

