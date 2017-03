Funding consultant Thea Mickell said dozens of charities had told her they could not afford the increased cost of meeting the reporting requirement of New Zealand’s Charities Committee

“One of the groups we work with, their annual audit fee would’ve been $3000 to $4000 and this year it leapt up to $9000.”

Ms Mickell said some were choosing to deregister.

