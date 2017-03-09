  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Anglicans host theology forum on the benefits and pitfalls of legalising euthanasia

Thursday, March 9th, 2017

Christchurch Transitional Cathedral and Theology House have announced they will co-host a public theology forum on the benefits and pitfalls of legalising euthanasia in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The debate will take place at the Transitional Cathedral in Latimer Square, running from 9.30am – 2.30pm on Saturday 1 April, and will feature four speakers for and against voluntary euthanasia.

The Dean of Christchurch, the Very Rev Lawrence Kimberley hopes the forum will open up informed conversations, and equip Anglicans with the tools to think through end of life issues, before any law change comes before parliament. Continue reading

