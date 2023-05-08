Christchurch’s Anglican Dean on ‘difficult decision’ to step down to fund comfortable retirement

One of the country’s top church officials is looking for a new job, so he can afford a house.

Christchurch’s Anglican Dean, Lawrence Kimberley lives rent-free in a clergy house – with a stipend of $50,000 a year.

He’s held the job since 2015, but has now decided to pursue a new career, aged 61, so he can earn enough before he retires.

“We’ve got good retirement income coming up with the pension from the church, but the gaffe is the housing provision. And at the moment, we just don’t have sufficient capital.” Read more

