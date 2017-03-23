Bible mustn’t be used to justify killings warn Bishops

The Bible mustn’t be used to justify killings, the Filipino Bishops wrote in a pastoral letter.

Their concern follows months of killings as Filipino President, Rodrigo Duterte, fights a war against drugs.

In their letter, which was read at all Masses on Sunday, the bishops recounted the passage of a House of Representatives bill that would restore the death penalty.

The death penalty was abolished in the Philippines in 2006. Duterte has advocated its restoration.

“It was Ash Wednesday when members of the lower House, on the second reading of the death penalty bill, outvoted by voice-voting the nays with their ayes.

“Ironically, they were captured on television shouting in favor of death with their foreheads marked with crosses made of ashes,” the bishops said.

“Could they have forgotten what that cross meant?”

Thousands of “drug war” victims are estimated to have died so far.

“To the people who use the Bible to defend the death penalty, need we point out how many other crimes against humanity have been justified, using the same Bible?” the bishops asked.

