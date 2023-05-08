Florida’s legislature Wednesday passed a bill that bans transgender people from using many bathrooms and changing areas that match their gender identity, on penalty of criminal trespass charges.

The bill is the in a spate of anti-LGBTQ legislation that state lawmakers have taken up.

A few Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in opposing House Bill 1521, which applies to schools, government buildings, prisons and detention centres.

The bill now heads to the desk of Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to sign it into law.

DeSantis — who has privately indicated that he intends to seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — has tacked to the hard right on social issues such as abortion, as he courts primary voters by showing off his conservative vision for the state and pitches Florida as a “blueprint” for the rest of the country.

News category: News Shorts, World.