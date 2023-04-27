Singapore urged to abolish death penalty

An international rights group has called upon the Singapore government to halt the impending execution of a man convicted of drug trafficking and urged the repeal of the death penalty in the country.

In a press statement on April 24, the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) condemned the Singapore government’s use of the death penalty for drug-related offenses which do not meet the threshold of the “most serious crimes.”

“FIDH reiterates its condemnation of the Singaporean government’s ongoing imposition of the death penalty, in particular for offenses that do not meet the threshold of the most serious crimes,” the group said.

