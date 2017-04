The United States government has refused to continue paying into the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

They say the money is used to fund forced abortions and sterilisations in China.

“This is a victory for women and children across the globe, as well as for US taxpayers, ” says Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Dolan is the chairman of the US bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

