Peter’s Pence 2022: income doubles even as donations dip

The Peter’s Pence fund earned 107 million euros (NZ$187m) in revenue in 2022, of which 43.5 million euros came from donations and 63 million euros came from financial operations such as the sale of real estate assets that belonged to the fund, the Vatican reported.

Donations dipped slightly from 44.4 million euros in 2021. The fund’s income is more than double that of 2021, when 46.9 million euros came in. Expenses borne by the fund amounted to €95.5 million.

According to the 2022 report, the contributions granted by Peter’s Pence in 2022 amounted to €93.8 million, serving two main purposes “funding the activities of service carried out by the Holy See’s dicasteries, entities, and bodies,” and promoting “charity initiatives for those in need.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.