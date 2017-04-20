Disgraced O’Reilly Factor host meets Pope

Disgraced “O’Reilly Factor” Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, met Pope Francis during his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square this week.

O’Reilly, whose long-running show draws audiences of around four million, has been asked to leave the Fox network following numerous claims of sexual harassment.

He is presently holidaying in Italy.

Although he lined up with VIPs, the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See and the head of the Vatican press office for Fox News deny giving O’Reilly a place with those those waiting to shake hands with Francis.

It is thought Francis’s secretary, Archbishop Geog Ganswein probably approved his request to greet the Pope.

It is unclear whether Francis knew who O’Reilly was, during their brief moment together.

Last year, O’Reilly challenged Francis last year on immigration.

He said in a broadcast he personally wanted to convince Francis that millions of Americans had been harmed by the immigration system.

So far, O’Reilly has not achieved this aim.

He also called Francis “left-wing” and called his warnings against climate change’s impact on the planet an “opinion”.

Throughout his papacy Francis has constantly expressed compassion for migrants.

He has made his views on President Donald Trump’s Mexican wall clear last year after a visit to Mexico.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” he said.

“This is not in the Gospel.”

