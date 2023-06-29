Vatican confirms Pope Francis taking a ‘staycation’ in July

As has been his practice since becoming pope in 2013, Pope Francis will take most of the month of July off as a sort of “staycation.”

“From July 1 and until the end of the month, as usual,” the pope’s “general, particular and special audiences are suspended. The audiences will resume in August, with the first general audience on Wednesday, Aug 9,” said a statement from the Vatican press office.

On the first Wednesday of August, Francis is to fly to Lisbon, Portugal, to preside over World Youth Day. His trip is scheduled for Aug 2-6.

Although most public events on the pope’s calendar are cancelled in July, the pope will continue to lead the recitation of the Angelus prayer at noon on Sundays from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter’s Square.

News category: News Shorts, World.