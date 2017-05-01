  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Condemn violence masquerading as sanctity says Pope

Monday, May 1st, 2017

Pope Francis called on global religious leaders to condemn violence masquerading as sanctity at a peace conference in Egypt on Friday.

He asked them to condemn violent extremism and “unmask violence that masquerades as purported sanctity.” Read more

 

