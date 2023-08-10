Pope Francis calls for AI ethics free from violence and discrimination

Pope Francis wants the next World Day of Peace to focus on artificial intelligence’s impact, opportunities and dangers as the technology develops and influences a growing number of fields, from information to warfare.

“Pope Francis calls for an open dialogue on the meaning of these new technologies, endowed with disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects,” read a statement from the Vatican on Tuesday (Aug 8).

“He emphasises the need to be vigilant and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices at the expense of the most fragile and excluded: injustice and inequalities fuel conflicts and antagonisms,” the statement continued.

