Synod dedicated to Amazon mooted

Pope Francis would like a Synod to be dedicated to the indigenous people of the Amazon.
The Synod would include Amazonian people in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Monday, May 22nd, 2017
Pope Francis would like a Synod to be dedicated to the indigenous people of the Amazon.
The Synod would include Amazonian people in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Tags: Pope Francis, Synod on Amazon