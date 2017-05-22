  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Synod dedicated to Amazon mooted

Monday, May 22nd, 2017

Pope Francis would like a Synod to be dedicated to the indigenous people of the Amazon.

The Synod would include Amazonian people in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. Read more

