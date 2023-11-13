Theologians seek more prominent role in Synod proceedings

On the afternoon of October 28, the secretariat of the Synod of Bishops was ending an unprecedented month as it gathered participants of the first session of the Synod’s assembly on synodality to vote on a final report.

Although people outside the hall still didn’t know exactly what that report would contain (it would be released a few hours later), some of the assembly’s participants were already looking back on the event.

On a terrace overlooking St Peter’s Square, one of the 26 theologians who were invited to participate in the month-long Synod assembly could not hide a slight bitterness about their role during the deliberations.

“For the pope, everyone should be able to be part of the Church. Many of us feel that we could have contributed more during this Synod,” he murmured.

