  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Nun’s business – beautiful wedding gowns

Thursday, May 25th, 2017

A nun trained as a seamstress and designer runs a thriving second-hand wedding gown business from her convent in Italy.

The story begins 600 years ago with St Rita, who was married off when she was 12 to an abusive husband. Read more

