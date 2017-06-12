  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Irish nun, policeman score internet hit with football contest video

Monday, June 12th, 2017

An Irish nun and a policeman have emerged as unlikely sporting stars, after a video of the pair kicking a football in their respective uniforms went viral.

The video shows a police officer identified as Garda O’Connell playing “keepy-uppy” with an unnamed nun from the Dominican order in the city of Limerick in southwest Ireland. Have a look

