Pastor Daniel tries the Daniel test with the lions

A video has gone viral of a man who claimed to be a Christian pastor locking himself in a cage with three lions to demonstrate he has the same divine protection as the Old Testament prophet Daniel had.

“Pastor Daniel brought his church members to show them that nothing can happen to a man of God,” a Nigerian blogger wrote on Instagram.

In the short film, a man in a blue suit can be seen playing with the lions, at one point putting his hand inside the mouth of one of them.

However, the BBC has investigated the veracity of the story by using a reverse image search. They found a news story on YouTube from 2021 filmed at a tourist park in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, in which an enclosure matched that holding the lions in the viral video. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.